Minsterley Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

One fire appliance was mobilised from the station at Minsterley to Birch Grove, in Westbury at 4.53pm to reports of an automatic fire alarm going off.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident was classified as an automatic fire alarm in Westbury.

But they added that it was a "false alarm due to steam from cooking."