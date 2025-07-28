Urgent appeal issued to find missing Telford man last seen two weeks ago

Police say missing Luke Wooliscroft was last seen leaving his home in Ketley, Telford, at around 6am on Monday, July 14.

The 37-year-old was then reported missing on Friday, July 18.

Luke is described as white, with dark hair and is 5ft 7in and of a stocky build.

Luke Wooliscroft. Photo: Telford

It is believed that Luke may be in the Birmingham area, but he also has links to Staffordshire.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers, along with Luke's family, are growing increasingly concerned about his welfare.

"If you know where Luke is right now, please call 999."

Anyone who has any information about Luke's whereabouts is asked to call 01952 214753.