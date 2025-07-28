Shropshire hospital rehab and recovery units to close as health bosses announce 'major shift' to community-based care

This winter, health leaders from across Shropshire's Integrated Care System say they are driving "a major shift towards more community-based care".

The scheme - which is backed with a £3.6 million reinvestment - is aimed at supporting patients to recover from illness and injury closer to home, in more familiar and comfortable surroundings.

As part of the move, the Rehabilitation and Recovery Units, currently located at both the Telford and Shrewsbury hospital sites, will close.

Health leaders say this will enable the reinvestment needed to develop community services whilst "ensuring the correct level of acute (hospital) beds required for patients who need acute care".