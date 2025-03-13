Firefighters and paramedics rush to crash between two cars and a van in Shrewsbury
Firefighters and paramedics were called to a three-vehicle crash in Shrewsbury this afternoon.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident on Huffley Lane, Broad Oak, Shrewsbury, at 5.09pm today (Thursday, March 13).
The crash was said to have involved two private saloon cars and one commercial van.
Four crews including the rescue tender were mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Wellington.
An operations officer was in attendance and the Land Ambulance Service also attended to the crash.
Crews used chocks and blocks to keep the vehicles stabilised whilst paramedics carried out medical checks on casualties.
The incident concluded at 5.52pm.