Man pulled from river in Shrewsbury as emergency services rush to rescue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the water rescue in Kingsland Bridge, Shrewsbury, at 8:45am today (Tuesday, March 11).

Three crews, including the water rescue unit, were dispatched from Shrewsbury.



The incident happened at Kingsland Bridge in Shrewsbury. Photo: Robert G William

An operations officer, the Land Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also in attendance.

The man had already been pulled from the river when firefighters arrived on scene.

Crews administered first aid and the incident concluded at 8:59am.