Firefighters called to reports of trees on fire in Telford

Firefighters were called to reports of trees on fire in Telford yesterday evening. 

By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting an open fire in the rear of Glendale Gardens, Telford, at 8:55pm yesterday (Monday, March 10). 

Firefighters were dispatched from Wellington Station

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to the trees on fire yesterday evening.

They used a main jet to tackle the fire, which was said to have involved trees and undergrowth.

The incident concluded at 9:28pm. 

