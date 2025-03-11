Firefighters called to reports of trees on fire in Telford
Firefighters were called to reports of trees on fire in Telford yesterday evening.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting an open fire in the rear of Glendale Gardens, Telford, at 8:55pm yesterday (Monday, March 10).
Firefighters were dispatched from Wellington Station.
They used a main jet to tackle the fire, which was said to have involved trees and undergrowth.
The incident concluded at 9:28pm.