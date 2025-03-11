Firefighters called to reports of trees on fire in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting an open fire in the rear of Glendale Gardens, Telford, at 8:55pm yesterday (Monday, March 10).

Firefighters were dispatched from Wellington Station.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to the trees on fire yesterday evening.

They used a main jet to tackle the fire, which was said to have involved trees and undergrowth.

The incident concluded at 9:28pm.