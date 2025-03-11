Every Shropshire train station ranked best to worst according to number of cancellations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Data revealing how often trains are cancelled and delayed at individual stations, produced and released by regulator the Office of Rail and Road, is now available for more than 1,700 stations across the country.

Also available online, digital screens at major stations are now displaying the statistics, too.

The screens also provide information on work operators and Network Rail are doing in their area to improve performance.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said the policy heralds “a new era of rail accountability”.

Ms Alexander added: “These displays are a step towards rebuilding trust with passengers using our railways, as we continue to tackle the root causes of frustrating delays and cancellations.

“Through fundamental rail reform, we’re sweeping away decades of dysfunctionality – putting passengers first, driving growth through connectivity as part of this Government’s Plan for Change.”

Here is a list of Shropshire's train stations, ranked best to worst train stations, according to the percentages of train services cancelled in the latest four-week period.

The data has been published by the Office for Rail and Road and covers the period January 5 to February 1 2025.

1. Wem

During the four-week period, 813 services were scheduled to call at Wem station. 1.72 per cent of these services were cancelled. This is the lowest percentage of cancellations at any train station in the county.

2. Prees and Yorton

During the four-week period, 641 services were scheduled to call at Prees and Yorton station. 1.87 per cent of these services at both stations respectively were cancelled.

3. Whitchurch

During the four-week period, 1,101 services were scheduled to call at Whitchurch station. 2 per cent of these services were cancelled.

4. Albrighton

During the four-week period, 994 services were scheduled to call at Albrighton station. 2.31 per cent of these services were cancelled.

5. Shrewsbury

During the four-week period, 5,163 services were scheduled to call at Shrewsbury station. 2.34 per cent of these services were cancelled.

6. Cosford

During the four-week period, 994 services were scheduled to call at Cosford station. 2.41 per cent of these services were cancelled.

7. Wellington

During the four-week period, 2,563 services were scheduled to call at Wellington station. 2.54 per cent of these services were cancelled.

8. Telford Central

Photo: Telford Central station

During the four-week period, 2,563 services were scheduled to call at Telford Central station. 2.58 per cent of these services were cancelled.

9. Shifnal

During the four-week period, 1,658 services were scheduled to call at Shifnal station. 2.71 per cent of these services were cancelled.

10. Craven Arms

During the four-week period, 1,246 services were scheduled to call at Craven Arms station. 3.53 per cent of these services were cancelled.

11. Church Stretton

During the four-week period, 1,242 services were scheduled to call at Church Stretton station. 3.54 per cent of these services were cancelled.

12. Ludlow

During the four-week period, 1,448 services were scheduled to call at Ludlow station. 3.73 per cent of these services were cancelled.

13. Broome, Bucknell and Hopton Heath

During the four-week period, 201 services were scheduled to call at Broome, Bucknell and Hopton Heath stations. 4.48 per cent of these services at each station were cancelled.

14. Gobowen

During the four-week period, 919 services were scheduled to call at Gobowen station. 4.79 per cent of these services were cancelled.

15. Knighton

During the four-week period, 218 services were scheduled to call at Knighton station. 5.05 per cent of these services were cancelled. This is the highest percentage of cancellations at any train station in the county.