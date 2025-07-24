Top sax quartet kicks off exciting music season

The Apollo Saxophone Quartet, who have been at the forefront of the modern British music scene for over 35 years, commissioning and performing over 100 pieces, will be performing at The Barnes Theatre in Shrewsbury School on Friday, September 19.

“The quartet are always innovating, leading and moving on to the next project without looking back and are set to continue in the same manner,” commented John Moore, musical director of The Shropshire Music Trust, which specialises in bringing top quality music to a range of venues in the county,

“Our audience on September 19 should expect traditional Bulgarian music, a piece by Django Bates, along with black-and-white cartoons from the ’30s and ’40s accompanied by quartet members.”

Tickets are £18, children £9 and can be obtained at: shropshiremusictrust.co.uk/tickets.

The Apollo Saxaphone Quartet. Photo: Charlotte Wellings

Other highlights of the trust’s new programme include an appearance by Roderick Williams, one of the country’s most sought-after opera singers, at St Alkmund’s Church in Shrewsbury on October 10, performing Schubert’s Die schöne Müllerin with the Carducci Quartet.

The season continues with a performance by The Meliora Collective, a ten-piece ‘pocket orchestra’ on November 14; a carols by candlelight evening with Ex Cathedra on December 4 and then in the new year highly acclaimed pianist Polina Osetinskaya visits the county for a concert on January 25 at Allington Hall in Shrewsbury.

On April 24 The Budapest Café Orchestra, a gypsy-inspired group whose range includes Balkan and Russian traditional tunes, promise an infectious musical experience like no other at the Blackburn Theatre, Prestfelde School, Shrewsbury.

John Moore added: "We are extending the season beyond the boundaries of Shrewsbury to include the Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton, where Nikita Lukinov will perform on March 8, and further concerts to be announced soon - please keep an eye on the Shropshire Music Trust website."