Could Shrewsbury get a new railway station? Talks underway to plot creating and funding second station in county town

The new 'Shrewsbury Parkway' station, which would be located on the east side of the town, would take pressure off the town centre railway station and reduce traffic, bosses say.

Now Shropshire Council is holding talks with new ‘open access’ rail operator Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway (WSMR) and its partner, rail development and delivery specialist, SLC, to investigate the feasibility and private financing options for the new station.

WSMR is a partnership of Alstom and SLC and submitted its application for track access to support its proposed services to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), the rail regulator, in March 2024.

Plans for the new railway station are all part of the Shrewsbury Moves 10-year vision for transport changes in the county town.

Councillor Ian Nellins, cabinet lead for transport for Shropshire Council, said: “We’re very excited to see further progress for Shrewsbury Moves.

“WSMR’s plans for new services from Shropshire to London offer a lifeline in connectivity to our communities and ensure that as the population of Shropshire increases, we have the infrastructure to support it.

“Parkway station is part of our longer term plans and would reduce the pressure on Shrewsbury’s station and help cut traffic within the town centre.”

Dave Parry, chair of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan partnership, added: “This is great news and an important first step forward for a Parkway station that would provide a further boost for Shrewsbury and its transport infrastructure and attract the investment needed to help make our town an even better place for people to come to, whether to visit, live or work.”

Ian Walters, managing director of SLC and director of WSMR, said: “We are pleased to be working with Shropshire Council to look into more detail at the case for a Parkway station close to Shrewsbury to serve Shropshire and the borders.

“Aligning these exciting proposals with WSMR’s plans to operate passenger rail services, shows how an Open Access rail company can attract much-needed private sector investment in railway infrastructure that will reduce road congestion in town and city centres, create jobs and support housing growth in the UK.”

WSMR is currently awaiting approval by the ORR for its plans to introduce new direct train connectivity between Wrexham, Gobowen, Shrewsbury, Telford, Walsall and London Euston.

Depending on when it gains approval, the company is hoping to operate services this year. The train fleet for the new service will be revealed soon.

For more information about WSMR, visit wsmr.co.uk.

Shrewsbury Moves was published in January 2024 by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council, and Shrewsbury Business Improvement District.

A consultation is running until March 22.