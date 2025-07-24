These are the best compact EVs

The compact EV segment is rapidly expanding with lots of options on the market.

They offer low running costs, quirky styling and are competitively priced, too.

The cars on this list are good fun to drive, offer decent practicality and have impressive claimed electric ranges.

If you’re in the market for a compact electric vehicle, we’ve compiled a list of the best offerings available in the UK today.

Renault 5

The R5 is one of the best compact EVs. (Renault)

Renault has struck gold with the return of the R5 nameplate and this new model is one of the best EVs on sale.

With its retro styling, compact dimensions and sustainable interior materials, this little French car has set the new benchmark when it comes to urban electric mobility.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of two battery packs, with a 40kWh unit and a larger 52kWh unit both available. Renault claims the larger battery can take the car a claimed 252 miles between trips to the plug.

Also, with prices starting at £22,995 for the entry-level Techno model, the R5 is one of the cheapest EVs around.

BYD Dolphin Surf



The Dolphin Surf is BYD’s smallest model. (BYD)

BYD has become a well-known brand in just two years here in the UK.

The Chinese firm’s latest offering is the Dolphin Surf, which is a compact city car that is good to drive, offers a decent amount of interior space and represents excellent value for money.

The Dolphin Surf’s exterior has a distinctive yet characterful design and the car feels best at home driving around the city streets.

Prices start at just £18,650 for the entry-level Active model and features a 10.1-inch rotatable touchscreen, adaptive cruise control and rear parking sensors.

Powering the car is a choice of two battery packs, with the smaller 30kWh unit best suited for those doing very short journeys. The larger 43.2kWh model has a claimed range of up to 200 miles and the manufacturer says that the car is compatible with DC rapid charging of speeds of up to 85kW, allowing for a 30 to 80 per cent top-up to take 22 minutes.

Hyundai Inster



The Inster is a class-leader when it comes to interior space. (Hyundai)

The Inster is a small car with a big personality. With its cheeky pixel-themed styling, hidden rear door handles and flat tailgate, this is a car that will certainly turn a lot of heads.

Under the bonnet, the car can be equipped with either a 42kWh or a ‘Long Range’ 49kWh battery pack, which Hyundai claims can take the car up to 223 miles between top-ups.

But, where the Inster excels is with its interior space. If you go for the ‘02’ specification, it comes with fully foldable front seats, while the rear seats fold flat too, turning the car into a miniaturised campervan. The rear bench also slides back and forth to create more legroom or boot space, and the car features lots of different storage pockets around the cabin.

Fiat 500e



The 500e is a cute and stylish electric city car. (Fiat)

The 500e is all about style and the electric version is just as good as the combustion-powered model.

The interior feels more modern, has a decent level of storage space and you sit up high, to give you a better view of the road.

It may not be the most practical car on this list, but the 500e’s compact exterior dimensions make it ideal for city driving and the larger 42kWh battery pack gives the car a claimed electric range of up to 199 miles.

Citroen e-C3



The e-C3 is Citroen’s smallest electric offering. (Citroen)

The Citroen e-C3 is more of a compact crossover than the supermini that it once was.

But, that doesn’t mean it’s boring because this latest iteration is all about charm and style with higher-specified cars featuring tags on the door pulls with phrases such as ‘be cool’ to liven up the car’s appearance.

To drive, the e-C3 features Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ suspension and seats, making it sumptuously comfortable for such a compact car, and its high driving position means that visibility is also good.

Dacia Spring



The Spring is Britain’s cheapest new EV. (Dacia)

Britain’s cheapest new EV is the Dacia Spring, and it could be the perfect car if you’re new to electric vehicle ownership.

Prices start at just £14,995, or £15,995 for the flagship Extreme model, which gives you a 10-inch infotainment system, all-round electric windows and electric mirrors.

Under the bonnet, there is a 26.8kWh battery pack and a choice of two power outputs, but it’s best you opt for the more powerful 65bhp model as it makes it feel a lot more eager out on the road.

Dacia claims the car with the more powerful setup will travel up to 135 miles on a single charge.

MG4



The MG4 represents excellent value for money. (MG)

If you want something that is a bit more grown-up, then look no further than the MG4.

The MG4 is a great compact EV that looks good and comes with a decent electric range. In fact, there is a choice of battery packs, including a 51kWh, 64kWh or even a 77kWh found in the performance-focused ‘XPower’ model.

MG claims that the car with the ‘Long Range’ 64kWh battery pack will travel up to 279 miles on a single charge and that DC rapid charging is compatible, with a 10 to 80 per cent top-up taking around 35 minutes.