Police and firefighters called to two-car crash in Telford

Firefighters were called a two-car crash in Telford yesterday evening. 

By Geha Pandey
Published
Last updated

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in School Road, Telford, at 7:46pm yesterday (Monday, March 10). 

Three fire crews including the rescue tender were dispatched from Telford Central and Wellington.

The crash happened in School Road, Telford, yesterday (Monday, March 10). Photo: Google
An operations officer was also in attendance. West Mercia Police also attended to the crash. 

Both vehicles involved in the crash were made safe by the fire service personnel. 

The incident concluded at 8:08pm. 

