Police and firefighters called to two-car crash in Telford
Firefighters were called a two-car crash in Telford yesterday evening.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in School Road, Telford, at 7:46pm yesterday (Monday, March 10).
Three fire crews including the rescue tender were dispatched from Telford Central and Wellington.
An operations officer was also in attendance. West Mercia Police also attended to the crash.
Both vehicles involved in the crash were made safe by the fire service personnel.
The incident concluded at 8:08pm.