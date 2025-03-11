Police and firefighters called to two-car crash in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in School Road, Telford, at 7:46pm yesterday (Monday, March 10).

Three fire crews including the rescue tender were dispatched from Telford Central and Wellington.



The crash happened in School Road, Telford, yesterday (Monday, March 10). Photo: Google

An operations officer was also in attendance. West Mercia Police also attended to the crash.

Both vehicles involved in the crash were made safe by the fire service personnel.

The incident concluded at 8:08pm.