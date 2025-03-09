Police search for wanted man after assault in Newport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police are appealing for help to find Ryan Twardun, who is wanted in connection with an assault in Newport.

West Mercia Police have released an image of the 32-year-old who has links to Newport and Telford.

Ryan Twardun. Photo: West Mercia Police

If you have any information that would help to find him, please call 01952 214753 quoting reference number 22/20669/25.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by contacting them online or by calling 0800 555 111.