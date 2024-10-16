'Unacceptably small': Shrewsbury flats plan for former Salopian Sports building refused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The scheme for 17 Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury, known to many in the town as the former Salopian Sports, would have seen five new apartments built on the upper floors of the building, with the ground floor and basement reserved for retail.

But Shropshire Council threw out the development after deciding that three of the apartments would be “significantly below” government minimum space standards, and provide an “unsatisfactory residential environment for future occupants”.

Planning permission was granted for a smaller residential scheme in May 2023, the building having sat vacant after the sports shop had ceased trading in 2017, but the building has since changed ownership.

A subsequent scheme for seven apartments had been withdrawn earlier this year and the council planning officer’s report said that while the principle of residential development in the upper floors of the building had been acceptable, the size of the proposed units was still unsatisfactory.

The former Salopian Sports building in Shrewsbury at 17 Wyle Cope, in 2022. Photo: Google

“Three of proposed apartments fall significantly below the requirements… and would provide unacceptably small units of accommodation,” said the report.

“It is therefore considered that the proposed internal layout is unacceptable and will not provide a satisfactory standard of living accommodation for future residents.

“No private outside amenity space is provided. However, this is considered acceptable for conversion to one and two bed apartments of listed buildings situated in the town centre, with the Quarry Park and other facilities and services available and readably accessible in the town centre,” said the report.

“No parking provision for residents of the flats will be provided and this is also considered acceptable in this town centre location close to all services and facilities and public transport.”

Shrewsbury Town Council had said it maintained its objection to the scheme on the grounds the proposed apartments were still too small.

The plans include a minor alteration to reinstate a side door to the historic frontage of the Grade II listed 18th century building, with the council’s heritage team raising no objections, and a separate application for listed building consent was approved.

The shop was formerly a stationers and newsagents in the 1920’s before becoming Mansells Toy Shop in the 1960’s.