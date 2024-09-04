PCC’s Community Conversation coming to Shrewsbury

The latest of the PCC’s Community Conversation events, it will be an opportunity for residents to come along, hear from both the PCC and officers from West Mercia Police, ask questions and raise any concerns.

Residents are invited to come along to the meeting which will begin at 6pm at the Theatre Severn, SY3 8FT on Thursday, 26 September.

PCC John Campion said: “As your voice in policing, I want to ensure your concerns are heard, listened to and acted on.

“This meeting will be an opportunity to speak directly to me as well as with your local policing team so together we can understand where things are working well, as well as where improvements can be made.

“Previous Community Conversations have highlighted the real difference communities can make, so I would encourage you to come along.”

Shropshire Local Policing Commander, Superintendent Jamie Dunn, said: “This is a great opportunity for people living in Shrewsbury to come speak to local police officers, and raise any concerns about issues in the local area.

“We are happy to hear from people, and this forum allows you to tell us how we can work better with the local community, and how we can enhance local policing in your area.”