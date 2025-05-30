On-demand bus service expanded to include new stops in Shrewsbury neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council's Connect On-Demand bus service will be expanded from Monday (June 2) to feature new stops in Meole Village.

New and exclusive stops have been created at the the Meole Village Peace Memorial Hall and Church Road Recreational Hardstanding. Bus stops currently served by the Arriva 26 bus service in Meole Village will now also be included in the on-demand service.

Shropshire Council says the Connect On-Demand advanced booking system will "prioritise" the fixed route service, and if an appropriate Arriva number 26 bus is available, then the app will direct users to utilise that service.

But, in the absence of a number 26 bus, users will be offered options to book onto the Connect On-Demand service.

Councillor Rob Wilson with a Connect On-Demand bus. Picture: Shropshire Council.

Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for transport and economic growth Rob Wilson said: "We want to provide people with flexible and more convenient public transport and I’m delighted that we can now expand the Connect On-Demand service further to include additional stops and better travel options for people in Meole Village."

To celebrate the service's enhancement, Connect On-Demand will host a 'roadshow' at the Church Road Recreational Hardstanding this Saturday (May 31) between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

The council said the event will provide residents with an opportunity to meet the team, learn how to use the app effectively, and view the vehicles.

New users who sign up to the service during June will also receive £5 credit in their account. Meanwhile, passengers who are already registered can share a 'unique referral code' from the app, and both they and a friend will receive £5 credit when they travel for the first time.

A Connect On-Demand bus

County councillor for Meole Bernie Bentick added: "I’m delighted that my feedback from the Meole Traffic Group has resulted in expansion of the residential areas covered by the Connect On-Demand bus service to include Meole Village, to complement the existing route 26 bus. I anticipate good usage of the bus by local residents."

The Connect On-Demand service operates from Monday to Saturday between 7.30am and 6.30pm, excluding bank holidays.

A single fare on the service costs £2.50 for most adults, while for young people aged six to 19 it costs £2. Concessionary pass-holders can travel for free.

All journeys must be booked using the app or by calling the booking line. Residents can book a journey using the Connect On-demand app or by phone by calling 0345 678 9013 between 10am and 2pm, Mondays to Fridays.

Residents can choose where and when they wish to be picked up, and where they want to be dropped off, using designated, specified stops.