Shrewsbury park-and-ride bus service to run more frequently with up to five buses an hour - here's when

Shropshire Council has announced changes to the Shrewsbury park-and-ride service, coming into effect from Saturday, June 28.

Buses will run every 12 minutes at peak times as opposed to every 20 minutes. Peak times are between 8am and 5pm from Monday to Friday, and between 10am and 4pm on Saturdays.

It means there will be five buses an hour instead of three. However, outside of peak times, the service will still operate buses every 20 minutes.

The council said the changes will apply to buses operating from all three of Shrewsbury’s park-and-ride sites: Harlescott, Meole Brace and Oxon.

Four additional buses and drivers will be operating across the three park-and-ride routes to bring about the improvements.

The increased frequency will be funded from Shropshire Council’s allocation of government bus improvement funding for 2025/26. The authority said this money will be spent on to the three park-and-ride sites as well as improvements to other bus services and infrastructure across the county, with more details to be announced in the coming months.

Shropshire Council's cabinet agreed improvements to the service at a meeting in February. Proposals for increased frequency came after a consultation by the council.

The authority said "many people said they would like to see an improved service".

Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for transport and economic growth Rob Wilson said: "Increasing the frequency of Shrewsbury’s park-and-ride buses to one every 12 minutes - or five an hour - at peak times will mean a better, more reliable service and is something that I’m sure people will welcome.

"Park-and-ride really is a great way to travel in and out of Shrewsbury for work or for leisure. People using park-and-ride won’t have the worry of finding or paying for a parking space, and will help to keep the town centre free of congestion and unnecessary traffic."