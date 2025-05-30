World class choir set to perform in Shrewsbury church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ex Cathedra, a world-class vocal ensemble, is performing its ever popular 'Summer Music by Candlelight' programme at St Chad’s Church in Shrewsbury on Friday, June 6 from 7.30pm.

The concert has been organised by Shropshire Music Trust, which aims to bring a wide range of high-quality live music to the county.

“We are delighted to welcome back Ex Cathedra, a choir which enjoys an international reputation,” said John Moore of Shropshire Music Trust. “As daylight fades and candles glow in the twilight, we invite people to unwind and enjoy an evening of enchanting music and readings.

“Expect choral classics, a sprinkle of surprises and some fun as we journey from the promise of a new dawn to the serenity of sunset. The programme will be announced at the concert.”

Hailed as ‘one of Britain’s very best choirs’ by the New York Times, Ex Cathedra is a world-class vocal ensemble which leads the choral sector in the fields of performance, learning and wellbeing.

For more than 50 years it has been producing highly-acclaimed concerts and participatory projects and nurturing young musicians from our youth training choirs to our student and graduate Scholar schemes.

Tickets are available at shropshiremusictrust.co.uk/tickets