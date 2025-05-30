Editor praises Rotary's fundraising and work for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

He was speaking to members – and guests – of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club on his first visit to a Rotary hub in the county since his appointment as editor two years ago.

“It’s a pleasure to come along and you have made me feel very welcome. I congratulate you on the tremendous work you do for charity and the community. It is wonderful to see your organisation flourishing across the region.

“Rotary keeps the spirit of community going which is really positive.”

Mark then spoke about the Shropshire Star and the many changes taking place in his profession. He announced to Rotarians that the paper had been taken over again, this time by Media Concierge, an Irish family company.

“This is a very significant step. It will bring stability to what we do and I am confident it will bode well for the future.”

He said the digital age had brought many changes to what the Shropshire Star does. Hopefully, the purchase would bring some stability to the paper over the years ahead – particularly as the internet age continued to challenge the conventional model of publishing.

Internet use of the paper was increasing because it offered real time news and allowed the paper to concentrate on issues people wanted to read.

Most internet traffic came from breaking news, especially that relating to crime and consumer business news, pubs, shops, banks etc. School stories were very popular, particularly Ofsted inspection reports and grades.

Issues such as farming and pollution, which people were concerned about, were important. The paper was a trusted communicator of the issues involved.

“The key is to report on issues which relate to local people and their communities. Court cases, inquests and council meetings are therefore important and widely reported.

“In this regard the paper provides a vital mechanism where local organisations and government can be held to account. Only local media is in a position to do this effectively.”

He said the paper had a crusading ethos and would continue to campaign on a variety of issues, knife crime being a key example.

Other areas were hospice provision, farming and pollution, where the paper was a trusted communicator of the issues involved.

“Local news is under threat. If we disappear, who is there to make people believe?”

And he added: “For the future, AI is raising concerns about publishing without payment for copyright. However, the group is investigating how new technology can help us produce stories more quickly and cheaply.”

