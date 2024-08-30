Consultation into county town's action plan closes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In 2022, Shrewsbury Town Council began a process of mapping it vision for an even better Shrewsbury.

The new strategic plan will set out the town council's areas of focus for the next five years, until 2029.

The council is asking people to comment on their plan before it closes at midnight on August 30.

A spokesperson said: “We recognise that money is tight for everyone but in working with our partners towards a common goal, we can begin to take positive steps to ensure Shrewsbury continues to be a great place to live, work, play and visit.

“We would now like the views of the residents in Shrewsbury on our Action Plan. Public feedback at the first stage was largely supportive of our proposals and suggestions have been taken into account where possible. Please take this opportunity to let us know your thoughts on what you think is important for your town by filling in the form below.

“Although the Action Plan is not exhaustive it provides a good indication of where Shrewsbury Town Council will direct its resources and attention throughout the next five years and your views on this are important .”

The consultation can be found: surveymonkey.com/r/HTMXRHH