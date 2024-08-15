Mayor's charity afternoon tea raises more than £700

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Mayor of Shrewsbury's Charity Afternoon Tea took place on Sunday, in the members marquee for Shrewsbury Flower Show – thanks to Shropshire Horticultural Society.

A total of 82 guests attended the event, including representatives of the two charities the Mayor, Councillor David Vasmer, is supporting this year.

More than 80 people attended the event. Picture: Ben Jephcott

The charities are 'Omega - Ending Isolation, Ending Loneliness', and Shropshire Mental Health Support.

Others present included the High Sheriff of Shropshire – Brian Welti, Shrewsbury's new MP – Julia Buckley, the Mayor of Telford and Wrekin – Councillor Ian Preece, the Mayor of Whitchurch – Councillor Andy Hall, the Mayor of Shifnal – Councillor Ellen Moore, the Deputy Mayor of Ludlow – Councillor Tim Manton, and the Deputy Mayor of Market Drayton, Councillor Tim Gill.

During the event representatives from both Charities, Linton Waters from Omega and Clive Ireland from Shropshire Mental Health Support, spoke passionately about their organisations, explaining what they do, who they support, and the impact donations make on their work.

Guests enjoyed afternoon tea supplied by Jenny’s Catering and the event included a raffle, raising £717, with prize donations from local organisations.