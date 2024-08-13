Council set for new payment system but has to suspend services for nearly two days

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council's new system is scheduled to go live at midday on Tuesday, August 27 and will allow customers to make payments online, by the phone or in-person 'with greater ease and convenience'.

However, the council says to facilitate the 'seamless changeover', all payment services to the council will be temporarily suspended from 6pm on Sunday, August 25 until the new system goes live.

This means customers will not be able to make any payments to the council during this period, either online, by phone, or in-person.

Shropshire Council says its leisure and culture services will be unaffected by the temporary suspension.

Shropshire Council's cabinet member for culture and digital, Robert Macey, said: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and we urge customers to plan ahead and make any payments before Sunday, August 25 if they need to, otherwise the system will be live and able to take payments from midday on Tuesday, August 27.

"Payments collected via direct debit and standing order will continue as normal, so if you haven’t already, please consider setting up a direct debit to pay for the council services you receive. It's easy to do, and will save you time and money."