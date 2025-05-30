Eco-friendly plan to swap delivery trucks with bicycles underway in Shrewsbury

Businesses in Shrewsbury are being asked to swap out their regular truck deliveries with pedal powered drop-offs after the launch of a subsidised eCargo bike hire scheme in the town.

Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership(SBTPP), a link-up between Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury BID and Shrewsbury Town Council, says it has secured government funding to fund the trial, which could see town businesses rent out one of six electric cargo bikes to make small deliveries at "heavily subsidised rates".

The scheme mirrors a volunteer-led bicycle delivery operation which has been up and running in Wellington for the past two years.

Businesses in Shrewsbury are being invited to trial deliveries using one of six subsidised cargo bikes (Shrewsbury BID)

Town centre business owner Paul Carvell, a member of the Shrewsbury BID board, says the scheme could help businesses save time and money on certain types of deliveries.

“As someone with a background in both retail and transport logistics, I know the challenges that come with making deliveries in a town centre,” he said.

“I’m fully behind the Shrewsbury Moves plan to improve movement in our town.

“It’s great to be trialling a cost-effective option for when heavy vehicles are not needed. eCargo bikes can be a viable alternative for relatively small deliveries and transporting stock, and we know there is a good amount of interest – indeed, several Shrewsbury businesses already use them.”

The project will initially run on a trial basis, with scope to expand in the future, SBTPP says.

In January 2024, Shrewsbury Town Council launched a groundbreaking scheme to offer free cargo bike loans to Shrewsbury residents to help reduce traffic in the town.

Rob Wilson, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Economic Growth, said: “The Shrewsbury Moves eBike loan scheme for individuals has been a clear success, and it’s been great to see residents enjoying a new mode of transport to get around town. I hope that this scheme will be similarly effective, offering businesses the opportunity to try something different without needing to commit to purchasing one.

“The chance to avoid congestion, park closer to a destination and save money; are all key benefits. In other towns and cities eCargo bikes have been adopted by electricians, pharmacies and gardeners. I’m excited to see which Shrewsbury businesses will apply to take up this offer.

“We’re seeing more and more families using eCargo bikes to make short journeys around Shrewsbury, often as an alternative to a second car. It would be great to see one of these bikes being used to take the children to school in the morning, hopping around between business appointments in the day, before doing the weekly shop in the evening.”

Businesses interested in joining the trial can apply online at the Shrewsbury Moves website.