Take a look inside this stunning £1m farmhouse near Shrewsbury that's for sale
A renovated, traditional, brick-built farmhouse has become the latest £1million property to hit the market in Shropshire.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The house in Harley, near Shrewsbury has been extended by its current owners and provides three levels of generous living space.
Sitting in a countryside setting, Harley House has been listed for £1,125,000 with Knight Frank estate agents and incorporates period features with modern living and architecture.
The farmhouse's ground floor showcases a range of elegant reception rooms with features including shuttered windows and exposed beams. A centrally positioned entrance hall connects the primary reception rooms and opens into an 'atmospheric' dining room with windows overlooking the garden.
A drawing room is set around a brick-built inglenook with Chesney log burner and the kitchen/dining room is flooded with natural light and opens into the well-maintained gardens through wide doors.
A hallway leads to a traditional pantry, a separate laundry room and a shower room, and a secondary staircase runs from the rear of the house to the first and second floors.
The main staircase rises to the large first floor landing that provides access to four double bedrooms, two of which have en-suites, and a family bathroom with original fireplaces.
A further staircase ascends to a second floor with large rooms, and a modern bathroom.
Harley House sits centrally in its grounds that include a large, south facing lawn enclosed by mature hedging and traditional stone wall, and to the front and side of the house is a large gravelled drive providing ample parking.
Further information can be found on Rightmove.