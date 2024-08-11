Take a look inside this stunning £1m farmhouse near Shrewsbury that's for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The house in Harley, near Shrewsbury has been extended by its current owners and provides three levels of generous living space.

Sitting in a countryside setting, Harley House has been listed for £1,125,000 with Knight Frank estate agents and incorporates period features with modern living and architecture.

Beautiful brick-built farmhouse, picture: Rightmove, and Knight Frank

Rear of the house, picture: Rightmove, and Knight Frank

The farmhouse's ground floor showcases a range of elegant reception rooms with features including shuttered windows and exposed beams. A centrally positioned entrance hall connects the primary reception rooms and opens into an 'atmospheric' dining room with windows overlooking the garden.

Entrance room, picture: Rightmove, and Knight Frank

Dining room, picture: Rightmove, and Knight Frank

A drawing room is set around a brick-built inglenook with Chesney log burner and the kitchen/dining room is flooded with natural light and opens into the well-maintained gardens through wide doors.

Comfotable living space, picture: Rightmove, and Knight Frank

A hallway leads to a traditional pantry, a separate laundry room and a shower room, and a secondary staircase runs from the rear of the house to the first and second floors.

Kitchen/dining room, picture: Rightmove, and Knight Frank

The kitchen is filled with natural light, picture: Rightmove, and Knight Frank

The main staircase rises to the large first floor landing that provides access to four double bedrooms, two of which have en-suites, and a family bathroom with original fireplaces.

Hallway, picture: Rightmove, and Knight Frank

One of five bedrooms, picture: Rightmove, and Knight Frank

A further staircase ascends to a second floor with large rooms, and a modern bathroom.

Modern bathroom, picture: Rightmove, and Knight Frank

Harley House sits centrally in its grounds that include a large, south facing lawn enclosed by mature hedging and traditional stone wall, and to the front and side of the house is a large gravelled drive providing ample parking.

Garden, picture: Rightmove, and Knight Frank

Further information can be found on Rightmove.