As autism rises Shropshire Council asks for views with contract due to go to tender

Those who use autism services in Shropshire and the professionals are being asked for their views on how services should develop.

The Autism West Midlands survey is part of a community engagement exercise to gather feedback from people who have used or are currently using universal autism support services in the county.

Services in Shropshire are provided by Autism West Midlands.

The council is also seeking input from professionals who work with families affected by autism.

The aim of the exercise is to review and improve the service, the contract for which is due to be tendered in November 2024 and start a new contract from April 1, 2025.

Universal autism support service is available to parents, carers and families of children and young people aged 0-18 who have autistic traits or a diagnosis of autism.

A formal diagnosis is not required to access the service which offers one-to-one support for the family and the individual child or young person, as well as training and signposting for professionals.

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Cabinet member for children and education, said: “We are committed to providing high-quality and accessible support for families living with autism in Shropshire.

“With the increasing prevalence of autism at local and national levels, autism support services are vital to enhance the wellbeing and outcomes of families affected by autism.

"Shropshire Council is keen to engage with the market to understand the opportunities and challenges of delivering the service, and to shape its approach to commissioning the service in the future.

“We therefore want to hear from the people who have used or are using the service, as well as the professionals who work with them, to find out what works well and what could be improved.

“This is a great opportunity to have your say and help us shape the future of the service.”

To find out more and to participate, visit

The survey will run until Tuesday September 24.