Why chancellor's comments will have drawn nervous glances from relief road supporters

The much-trailed speech confirmed proposals to scrap a host of 'unfunded' transport projects across England, as the new Labour government seeks to get the country's finances back in order.

In Shropshire there will have been a nervous audience awaiting the chancellor's words – on both sides of the relief road argument.

It is worth setting out exactly what Rachel Reeve's position is – and that of the relief road's current status and funding.

Addressing the House of Commons she said the analysis of government accounts had "revealed nearly £800m of unfunded transport projects" for next year.

Rachel Reeves' comments will have drawn nervous glances from Shirehall. Picture: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire.

She added that a review would take place for all those projects.