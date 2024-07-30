Why chancellor's comments will have drawn nervous glances from relief road supporters
There was no specific mention of Shrewsbury's planned relief road in the Chancellor's sobering statement on public finances, but there is no doubt that alarm bells will be ringing at Shirehall.
The much-trailed speech confirmed proposals to scrap a host of 'unfunded' transport projects across England, as the new Labour government seeks to get the country's finances back in order.
In Shropshire there will have been a nervous audience awaiting the chancellor's words – on both sides of the relief road argument.
It is worth setting out exactly what Rachel Reeve's position is – and that of the relief road's current status and funding.
Addressing the House of Commons she said the analysis of government accounts had "revealed nearly £800m of unfunded transport projects" for next year.
She added that a review would take place for all those projects.