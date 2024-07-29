Stunning Shrewsbury church applies for licence to sell alcohol at live music events

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury Abbey is subject of a premises licence application.

The Grade I-listed church, a stone's throw from the English Bridge, has held several non-religious events before including concerts by Shrewsbury-born singer/songwriter Dan Owen, a Taylor Swift orchestral tribute show and Abbeyfest - a charity beer, gin and food festival to raise money for the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre.

A public notice for the licence application said: "An application for a premises licence has been made by The Parish of the Holy Cross in respect of premises known as Shrewsbury Abbey, situated at Abbey Foregate Shrewsbury.