Residents invited to have their say on project aiming to tackle flooding on troubled Shrewsbury footpath

The water company has unveiled plans to improve the sewer system and tackle flooding along the 'Pig Trough' footpath in Coton Hill.

Severn Trent announced a £470 million investment programme for Shropshire in December last year which included plans to enhance Shrewsbury's sewer system and reduce flood risks.

Funding will go towards a project in Coton Hill to tackle issues along the 'Pig Trough' where increased storm events have seen higher volumes of rainwater pass through the current combined sewer system, causing a manhole cover on the path to lift and surface flooding.

Councillor Alex Wagner at the Pig Trough footpath

The water company has submitted plans to the local authorities to separate wastewater from rainfall in Coton Hill that is says would help ease pressure on the sewer network during heavy downpours.

Severn Trent said it is also looking to introduce nature-based solutions to the area including the installation of Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS) to help reduce flooding.

SUDS work by diverting surface water from heavy rain away from sewers and into a nature-based solution called a bioswale - helping drains to cope with the increased rainfall.

Representatives will be on-hand at the Bagley Sports & Social Club in Greenfields Gardens on April 22, between 5pm and 7pm, to answer any questions from the public and receive feedback.

The water company is welcoming residents' thoughts on the proposals. The project comes after residents in Coton Hill were offered free water butts to slow the flow of water entering pipes during rainfall.

Catherine Webb, Community Communications Officer for Severn Trent, said: "We are keen for people to come to the drop-in session to hear all about our plans and have an opportunity to ask us any questions.

"These new features would not only offer flood prevention and surface water reduction but also provide wider benefits including improved ecology, given we are using a nature-based solution.

"We’d like the design of the features to include input from the local residents and community groups to help shape the nature-based feature and how these will be introduced."