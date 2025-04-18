11 amazing West Midlands and Shropshire castles to visit for a royal day out this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Castles are magical things. They're big hulking constructs made of stone and timber - built hundreds of years ago in the years of old. We think everyone agrees that they're simply fantastic.

However, while many may not realise it, the West Midlands and Shropshire have an amazing range of castles on offer to wander around, either on your own or as part of a royal family outing.

So, with many people consuming 'egg'stra calories in the form of dozens of delicious chocolate eggs, we have compiled a list of the 20 fantastic West Midlands and Shropshire-based castles to walk around this Easter holiday.

In no particular order, see our regal list below.

Shrewsbury Castle, Castle Street, Shrewsbury.

An unmistakable red stone castle set near the heart of Shrewsbury. The castle is the home of the Shropshire Regimental Trust, where you can explore militaria like medals, uniforms, weapons and photographs.

The entrance to the garden of the castle is free and well worth a walk around this Easter.

Warwick Castle, Warwick Castle Drive.

Built by William the Conqueror following his victory over King Harold at the Battle of Hastings, Warwick Castle is steeped in the most important history of high-middle ages in Britain.

The Castle features plenty of exclusive easter events, live shows, dungeons and brilliant history tours for all to enjoy.

Kenilworth Castle, Castle Road, Kenilworth.

This fantastic castle was constructed through the Norman to the Tudor times and was described by architectural historian Anthony Emery as "the fine example of a semi-royal palace in the later middle ages".

If that doesn't have you sold, the castle also features some fantastic walks and picturesque photo opportunities perfect for social media.

Clun Castle, Clun, Shropshire.

The Grade 1 listed Normal Fortress, dates back to the 11th century and was used as a vital of defence in the case of attack from the Welsh.

While the building sits in ruin, standing on the ground of such an important piece of history, and free we might add, would make a fantastic day out for all the family.

Bridgnorth Castle, Castle Street, Bridgnorth.

Bridgnorth castle dates between 1101 and 1102, by Robert De Belleme, the Early of Shrewsbury.

This castle also sits in ruins, however, it is surrounded by some of the most fantastic views that Shropshire has to offer.

Dudley Castle, Castle Hill, Dudley.

Built after the Norman conquest, Dudley Castle was built to fortify the town of Dudley.

Now, it's the perfect day out, the castle features both a historic site of importance and also a fantastic zoo, making this castle fun for all.

Whittington Castle, Castle Street, Oswestry.

Developed in the 11th century and based in Whittington in North Shropshire, Whittington Castle sits on the border between Wales and England and featured heavily in the war with the Welsh.

A fantastic site of historical importance, the castle also features two giant gate towers, an awe-inspiring feature that will amaze all the family.

Stokesay Castle, Ludlow Road, Craven Arms.

While being called a castle, Stokesay Castle is more of a fortified manor than the towering castles that we envision.

However, while not being the biggest of fortifications, the views are unmatched. The castle features an audio tour, intriguing puzzle quests and a lovely tearoom.

Ludlow Castle, Castle Square, Ludlow.

Called 'one of the finest medieval ruins in England', Ludlow Castle sits in the centre of the market town, providing great views of the Shropshire countryside.

The castle features plenty of fantastic and fun activities for all to enjoy, including a history tour where you can explore the lodgings and lifestyles of the lords and ladies.

Powys Castle, Welshpool, Powys.

This medieval castle sits high above a nationally celebrated garden, giving great views of the surrounding hillside.

A majestic building located in Welshpool, the Welsh-built castle features plenty of walking routes, a large garden, a museum of South Asian artefacts and plenty of eating options. What's not to love?

Tamworth Castle, Holloway, Tamworth.

A Grade 1 listed building built in 1070, Tamworth Castle has plenty of do for all ages.

Built in the Norman era, the castle features plenty of special events for all ages, a fantastic museum, and even a 'Dragon-Egg hunt'.