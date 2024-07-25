Council reveals plan to ease traffic in Shrewsbury near railway station after jams reported

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The council's plans include turning off town centre traffic lights and reviewing the timing of others as they hope to calm down traffic in the county town.

Shropshire Council says that road users are experiencing issues around Shrewsbury Railway Station and along Coton Hill while a project to improve the area is taking place.

The council has confirmed it plans to ease traffic build-up at the Chester Street/Cross Street junction, and outside the train station by turning off the traffic lights - meaning the junction will operate as it does when there is flooding in the area.