Facebook users help capture burglar seen on Ring doorbell targeting house

Russell Corvers, 43, of Dymens Meadow, Shrewsbury, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after being convicted of one count of burglary following a trial in his absence.

The charge related to an incident at a property on Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury on February 13.

One of the men living at the home received a notification on his phone from his Ring Doorbell app at 2pm.

It showed the defendant outside his property.

Lizzie Banahan, prosecuting, told the court that the man had then contacted his house-mate to see if he was expecting any visitors – to which he replied 'no'.