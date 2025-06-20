Man arrested on suspicion of assault and driving under the influence after reports of crash in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place on Belvidere Avenue shortly before 8.30am on Friday (June 20).

West Mercia Police said that a 20-year-old man was in custody following the incident, having been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

It said: "We received a call around 8.30am this morning (June 20) with a report of a collision on Belvidere Avenue in Shrewsbury.

"Officers arrived to find two vehicles involved.

"A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion on aggravated vehicle taking, suspicion of assault and on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

"He remains in custody."