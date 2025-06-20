Shrewsbury branch manager Alex hits the summit after qualifying as chartered surveyor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Alex Forber, who manages the company’s busy Barker Street branch in Shrewsbury, was delighted to receive the good news from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and now has his sights set on continuing to grow the business.

He joined Shrewsbury-based Halls in 2006, after graduating in sports science and business management and became an associate director eight years ago. He now leads a team of seven staff at the Barker Street branch which sells and lets town and rural properties within a 20-mile radius.

“Becoming a chartered surveyor is the pinnacle of the profession and the most respected membership and qualification within the industry,” said Alex, who lives in Shrewsbury with his wife and two daughters.

Alex Forber, Halls

“I was well supported in work and at home over the 12 months it took to qualify and I am very proud of the achievement. There are very few estate agencies in Shrewsbury that have a chartered surveyor within their business.

“It’s an exciting time to be working for Halls, which is seeing positive growth across all departments. My goal is to continue to contribute to the successful growth of the branch and the business.”

Alex, who is also a member of the National Association of Estate Agents, took over as branch manager from Guy Bielby 18 months ago and has assembled an experienced team of valuers and negotiators at Barker Street.

“We have a really strong team, with an excellent range of skills, knowledge and experience, which has helped us to increase our market share significantly in Shrewsbury and surrounding areas in the last year,” he added.

“The property market is busy and we currently have excellent levels of interest in some fantastic new build sites in prime areas of Shrewsbury.”

Halls’ managing director Jon Quinn congratulated Alex for becoming a chartered surveyor, stating that the company now has 16 staff with RICS qualifications.

“A skilled, dedicated and multi-disciplined workforce is essential if we are to achieve our future growth plans,” he said.

“There is real energy and enthusiasm to drive the company forward to continued success by taking advantage of emerging business opportunities.”