Stay cool! Six splash parks in the West Midlands that offer fantastic and safe fun in the sun during the heatwave

That is the plea to people as we enter into the hottest weekend of the year so far.

People are being urged to stick to official bathing areas as they look to cool down in the heatwave.

Large crowds are expected to assemble this weekend at public areas where there are splash parks or paddling pools.

But others may be tempted into unregulated rivers or lakes, where there have been a number of tragedies in recent years.

Today warnings have been issued over the risks surrounding rivers, lakes and waterways as temperatures reach heatwave levels.

Here are six safe waterparks in our region where children can cool down safely:

Tettenhall Pool

1: Tettenhall Pool: On the outskirts of Wolverhampton, a large traditional paddling pool where children can splash away merrily. There is plenty of grass around the pool for picnics or simply to enjoy the sunshine. The free pool has a depth of a couple of feet, so young children will still need to be supervised. Postcode: WV6 9AY.

Youngsters have a splashing time in Telford

2: Telford Town Park: Pressurised water jets, sneaky soakers, wildlife imagery, musical fountain jets as well as individual and team play features to keep your little ones entertained. The free splashpark is within the Town Park, with open space and playground as well as the shops at Southwater. Postcode: TF3 4EP .

Cooling off! Youngsters flock to Walsall Arboretum's splash pad

3: Walsall Arboretum Splash Pad: Free to use and open from 11am to 5pm, but closes at 3pm on weekdays outside of school holidays. It offers a variety of water features, including fountains, water cannons, and spray jets. Postcode: WS1 2QB.

4: Droitwich Spa Lido: A little off patch. but maybe worth the drive. It offers an outdoor pool and also a splashpark for the children. It costs £6 or adults and £4 for children. It is worth looking at its website for details of special events through the summer. Postcode: WR9 8AA

Brinton Parks Splash Pad, Kidderminster.

5: Brinton Park Splash Pad: In Kidderminster, it boasts a pirate ship and a variety of fountains. The area is surrounded by soft rubber flooring to ensure a safe playtime. Free entry and open from 11am to 5pm each day. Postcode: DY11 6QT.

A youngster having fun at Shrewsbury's splash park in the Quarry

6: Quarry Splash Park, Shrewsbury: A free park that boasts a large range of features, all set in the heart of the town's Quarry Park and a short walk from the town centre. Postcode: SY1 1JA.

Temperatures are rising this week and are forecast to peak at up to 30C on Saturday.

Midlands Air Ambulance is urging people to respect the water, after there were 18 accidental drowning deaths in the region last year.

That means keeping away from rivers, quarry pools and lakes and sticking to official public splashparks and pools.

Data from the National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) showed that May 2024 saw the most accidental water-related fatalities, with 193 people dying in the UK in total. Inland waterways accounted for 61 per cent of the deaths.

Now, the charity, which covers the West Midlands, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire, wants to ensure the public are being vigilant in or around water.

It says open water that is unsupervised should be avoided at all costs.

"Often we find that people enter the water and don't understand the dangers of it, they don't respect the water", said Liam Webb, a critical care paramedic. "They get into difficulty because of cold water shock, external, or they're not swimming in designated areas."

NWSF also said that warmer weather often correlated with more water-related fatalities.

"When the weather gets hot we definitely see an increase in people going into the water as they want to cool off," added Mr Webb.

The charity said people needed to learn to float if they got into difficulty in water.

"Lay back, float and that involves submerging your ears and trying to breathe normally," he said. “If you find someone in the water, we ask you to call for the emergency services. Tell the person in the water to float and throw anything you can to them which could help, whether that's an emergency life raft buoy, branch or an inflatable.”