Telford police in shop theft CCTV appeal - with £1,000 of items taken from B&M

Telford and Wrekin Police posted the appeal on social media, as officers look for people to help them with their investigations into shop thefts.

Thieves have targeted a number of shops, including Asda, B&M, and Just for Pets.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into five shop thefts in Telford."

The first image (crime reference 22/50591/25) is from Morrisons, Wellington, on June 4, at around 5.30pm, when items worth £475 were taken.

The second image (crime reference 22/43653/25) is from Morrisons in Lawley, on May 14, at around 9.45am, when items were taken.

The third image (crime reference 22/51138/25) is from Asda, Donnington, on June 5, at around 5.05pm, when items were taken.

The fourth image (crime reference 22/50602/25) is from Just for Pets, Holyhead Road, Ketley, on June 3, around 4.30pm, when items were taken.

The fifth image (crime reference 22/50310/25) is from Sainsbury’s, Ketley, on June 3, around 12.57pm, when items worth £144 were taken.

The sixth image (crime reference 22/46939/25) is from B&M, Market Street, Wellington, on May 26, around 3pm, when items worth £1000 were taken.

The seventh image (crime reference 22/50026/25) is from M&S in Telford town centre, on June 2, around 4.40pm, when items worth £200 were taken.

The eight image (crime reference 22/47330/25) is from the same M&S store on May 26, around 4.14pm, when items were taken.

The ninth image (crime reference 22/46540/25) is from Co-op, Stirchley, on May 22 around 3.56pm, when items were attempted to have been taken.

The tenth image (crime reference 22/47171/25) is also from Co-op in Stirchley, on May 26, around 1.40pm, when items worth around £80 were taken.

The police spokesman added: "If you have any information that would help identify the people pictured, please e-mail RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111."