Bluetongue virus: MPs warn border livestock restrictions will be catastrophic for English and Welsh farmers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Helen Morgan and David Chadwick - Liberal Democrat MPs for North Shropshire and for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe respectively – have joined forces to call on the UK and Welsh governments to work together to implement “consistent, common sense policies that protect the welfare of animals and the livelihood of farmers”.

It comes after the Welsh government announced changes from July 1 that will require any cattle, sheep and goats to test negative for the bluetongue virus before being transported from England into Wales.

Even fully vaccinated livestock will be blocked from crossing into Wales, with farmers forced to fork out £70 per test.

This is despite the virus being carried by midges, there being no visible border between England and Wales and hundreds of farms operating land on both sides of the border.

Mrs Morgan and Mr Chadwick both raised the issue with the UK Government in the House of Commons on Thursday (June 19), and they have now written to Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) Secretary Steve Reed calling on him to work at pace with the Welsh Government to develop a co-ordinated approach “so that farmers can be given the clarity and consistency they need”.

The MPs warned that the cost of testing “is a devastating burden our local farmers cannot afford to take on at a time they are already under such significant financial pressure”.

They also highlighted concerns that the Animal and Plant Health Agency lacks the capacity to test every animal crossing the border and that livestock markets on both sides of the border would suffer as a result.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: “Farmers in Shropshire are already under intense pressure and now they are being forced to fork out because two Labour Governments are not working together.

“This is the latest in a long list of blows delivered to farmers by ministers who clearly do not understand how agriculture works.

“The Governments in Westminster and Cardiff must work together to support farmers on both sides of the border and give them the clarity and consistency they need.”

MP Helen Morgan. Photo: Michael Anderson

David Chadwick, Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, said: “550 farms in Powys cross the England-Wales border and thousands more farmers are reliant on cross-border trade.

“Farmers simply cannot afford the costs this policy will inflict on them.

“They are fed up of being taken for granted by governments in London and Wales.

“It’s time we saw solutions and support from Ministers instead of blow after blow to agricultural businesses.”

Asked about the concerns, the Welsh Government referred to a ministerial statement from Huw Irranca-Davies MS, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, made earlier this month.

It said: "It does not seem feasible or realistic that we can keep the disease out forever, which would involve prohibiting all livestock movements to live from the restricted zone (RZ) in England. From consideration of the evidence and listening to industry representations, I believe that option would be too demanding, as well as being unsustainable in the long term.

"At the same time, I cannot in all conscience invite Bluetongue into Wales on July 1 through aligning with the RZ in England. I am unwilling to risk the uncertain impact of the disease in livestock dense areas like the Welsh borders. I am also extremely concerned about the economic and farmer wellbeing impacts of dealing with sick animals, and the livestock productivity and fertility losses associated with severe bluetongue, as observed in many affected European countries.

"Given the available evidence and the valuable feedback of the veterinary and livestock sectors, my decision is to attempt to hold back the disease for as long as we can. Although livestock moves to live will be permitted with a negative premovement test, we will have time to monitor the effects of bluetongue in livestock-dense areas of England and crucially, additional time for Welsh keepers to vaccinate their animals against the disease."

The Welsh Government has said it will keep the situation under review.

Defra has been approached for comment.