Confusion surrounds letters advising start of utilities work for Shrewsbury relief road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Earlier this month a number of residents in the town received letters from Severn Trent advising them of six-weeks of work planned for Shepherd's Lane in Bicton Heath.

The letters state that "a new sewer diversion is needed to serve the new bypass being constructed".

Severn Trent has confirmed that the work is being funded by Shropshire Council, which is behind the plans to build the much-delayed relief road.

Anti-relief road campaigners voiced concern over the latest developments, highlighting that the full business case (FBC) for the relief road project has not yet been submitted to the government – meaning full-funding for the road is not yet confirmed.

They say no money should be spent on preparations for a project that may not be completed.