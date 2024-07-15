Local group offering packed summer of activities for youngsters during holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Crossbar Group, in partnership with The Crossbar Foundation, is putting on a busy programme of activities for youngsters aged between four and 11 at eight county schools.

Beginning on Monday, July 22, the clubs will run from Monday to Friday for the first five weeks of the holidays, before being held for four days on the final week of the summer break from August 27 to 30.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday activities lead, said: “We are looking forward to engaging with children across Shropshire throughout the summer holidays to keep them happy, healthy and active.

“We welcomed thousands of children to last summer’s clubs, so we can’t wait to start our biggest and best Crossbar summer.

"We have six exciting themed weeks throughout the holidays – Ninja Warrior, Water Week, Jungle Week, Kids Rule, Superhero and Pirates Week.

“Daily activities will include the usual fun games and activities, including dodgeball, football, tennis, basketball and other sports.

“There will also be team building games, obstacle courses and treasure hunts, as well as arts and crafts which will align with the theme of the week.

“Crossbar inflatable shootouts and the nerf gun arena, which are always very popular with the children, will also be available.”

Luke added that Crossbar will be working closely with their local community partners, including Shrewsbury Food Hub and Wenlock Spring, who will provide healthy snacks and water for children attending the clubs.

Crossbar’s summer holiday clubs take place at Lawley Primary School, Newdale Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary Academy in Telford.

They are also offered in Shrewsbury at Greenfields Primary School, St George’s Junior School and Bowbrook Primary School, as well as Pontesbury Primary School.

Luke added: "Bowbrook Primary School is a new venue and the clubs there will be open to children in Shrewsbury to attend.

“As always, early booking is recommended for all eight of our holiday club venues as spaces are limited.”

The Crossbar clubs take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £17.50 each day to attend.

For more information or to book a place, call 01952 677965 or e-mail admin@thecrossbargroup.co.uk