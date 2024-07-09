Trip Advisor delivers award after top ratings for county visitor attraction

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury Prison is celebrating after receiving the Tripadvisor 2024 Traveller's Choice Award – an accolade it has now secured for the eighth year running.

The award is a result of "consistently great reviews from visitors over the last 12 months", and means the attraction has secured a place in the top 10 per cent of things to do worldwide on Tripadvisor.

In a statement celebrating the success the prison management: "With our prison offering a wide range of immersive experiences that aim to educate and entertain visitors, all while showcasing its rich history and sharing what prison life was like for the inmates, we understand why visitors are eager to return over and over again.

"Many are already gearing themselves up for a summer behind bars, where they will be able to experience a state-of-the-art planetarium and a variety of family-friendly games!"

Shrewsbury Prison has been recognised by Tripadvisor.

CEO of Shrewsbury Prison, Joel Campbell, expressed his gratitude for the award, saying: "We are very pleased to receive the Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Award for the eighth year running.

"This ongoing recognition not only celebrates the hard work of our entire team but supports our mission to preserve this iconic historical site.

"We would like to thank all of our visitors for their positive feedback about their experience at Shrewsbury Prison. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning guests, which we like to call our ‘repeat offenders’, and strive to win this exciting award again next year."