Permission granted for Shrewsbury traveller site in bid to reduce 'unauthorised encampments'

A total of eight gypsy and traveller families will be able to be accommodated at the Battlefield site, which the local authority says will provide short-term accommodation for families passing through the area.

The scheme, proposed by Shropshire Council, will also see a facilities block, CCTV and fencing installed at the development.

The authority has four permanent traveller sites in the area, but this represents the first transitory accommodation site in the county.

The council hopes the scheme will reduce the number of “unauthorised encampments” in the town, which saw 34 such incidents in 2023 including at high profile sites such as the Park and Ride car park at Meole Brace.