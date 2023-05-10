Notification Settings

Shrewsbury park and ride suspended due to travellers on site

By Richard WilliamsShrewsburyPublished:

Shropshire Council has suspended a park and ride service after "a large number" of travellers pitched up at the site.

Meole Brace Retail park and ride is situated on Hereford Road
Meole Brace park and ride service was suspended on Tuesday night and Shropshire Council said there will be no services running from the Hereford Road site on Wednesday.

On a message on the authority's park and ride site, the council said: "Meole Brace park and ride service will be suspended after the last journey today due to a large number of travellers at the park and ride site. This means the service won’t operate Wednesday May 10, 2023

"The Harlescott and Oxon park and ride services will continue to operate as normal. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

