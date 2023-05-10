Shrewsbury park and ride suspended due to travellers on site

Meole Brace Retail park and ride is situated on Hereford Road

Meole Brace park and ride service was suspended on Tuesday night and Shropshire Council said there will be no services running from the Hereford Road site on Wednesday.

On a message on the authority's park and ride site, the council said: "Meole Brace park and ride service will be suspended after the last journey today due to a large number of travellers at the park and ride site. This means the service won’t operate Wednesday May 10, 2023