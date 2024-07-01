Crime doesn't pay – Detective welcomes £75k taken from drug dealers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lucas Bethell, 28, of North Road in Shrewsbury, and Mackenzie Roughley, 24, of Crowmere Green in Shrewsbury, were hit with the order by Shrewsbury Crown Court last month.

The pair were locked up for six years when they appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court last September.

Police had raided the homes of both men, discovering more than £70,000 in cash, as well as a mix of class A and B drugs, including cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy, with a street value of up to £120,000.

At a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court, Judge Recorder Julian Taylor granted a confiscation order for the money found in Bethell and Roughley's possession.

Lucas Bethell and Mackenzie Roughley. Photos: West Mercia Police

A total of £74,005.87 was confiscated from Bethell, while £1,701.80 was confiscated from Roughley.

Speaking following the hearing Detective Inspector Dan Fenn from West Mercia Police said it was important to make sure crime does not pay.

He said: "This is an excellent POCA result, and following a thorough investigation, we have been able to make sure that they will not benefit from their illicit gains from criminal activity."