Sucker punch for Shrewsbury boxing club as its future is left in the balance

Shrewsbury School of Boxing is looking for a new home after being told their base at the old Grange Secondary School will be demolished to make way for housing.

The club has until December to move.

The Grange site will be redeveloped as it is no longer used as a school facility. Its sports centre and multi-games area are used by a gymnastics and trampolining club, and will be retained. However, the boxing club's gym is situated in an old art block - part of the main building - and will be knocked down.

The boxing club has been in discussion with Shropshire Council regarding a future home, but has not yet found a new venue ahead.

Costs are proving tricky for the boxing club with their re-location as the School of Boxing says the council offered them a premises at Meole Brace Golf Club, but unfortunately renovation costs are out of their budget.

Volunteer boxing coaches at the club, Sam Majski and Paul Dowler, have watched the club grow over the years, and Paul is fearful for the club's future.