Take a look inside gorgeous Georgian £1.35m townhouse near the heart of Shrewsbury
A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse with incredible interior design has hit the market - for an eye-watering price.
Cardoc House on Abbey Foregate is a stone's throw from the centre of Shrewsbury and has undergone schemes of renovation and extensions to create a luxurious family home.
The elegant property with extensive living accommodation stretching over four floors has been listed for £1.35 million with Strutt and Parker.
The property features five bedrooms with two en-suites and a family bathroom, a games room, cinema room, drawing room, boot room and a studio.
Additionally, adjacent to the main house is a detached, converted coach house, which offers secondary accommodation and an open-plan living space. The coach house offers two bedrooms, a cloakroom and a bathroom.
Cardoc House's kitchen has been extended to create a light-filled contemporary room and provides direct access out to the garden.
Owners of the Grade II listed property can enjoy a beautiful private garden with a number of large terraced areas that provide excellent entertainment space.
Inside, a southerly facing orientation supplies the house with fantastic light, and the principal bedroom offers a walk-in wardrobe, and four further bedrooms can be found over two floors.
The property features parking to the front of the house and a single garage provides good storage space.
Further information on the elegant, Georgian house can be found at rightmove.co.uk/properties/149405852#/?channel=RES_BUY.