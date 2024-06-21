Shropshire Star
Bridge to be closed for 'essential work'

A bridge will be closed for "essential maintenance" next month.

By Dominic Robertson
Published

Shropshire Council said that Rushton Cottage Bridge – which carries an unclassified road over a tributary of the River Severn – will be closed from July 11 for two days.

The bridge is near Upper Longwood, Eaton Constantine.

A statement from the council said: "The work involves repairing the timber parapets and vegetation clearance

"To carry out the proposed work safely it will be necessary to close both bridges to vehicular traffic 24 hours a day.

"When the road is closed, traffic will be diverted by a signed diversion route.

"Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the works, and access to frontages will be maintained up to the bridge closures."

