Shropshire's Harry set for epic ride to save young lives and celebrate Le Mans milestones

Harry Chandler, who lives in Wem, set out from Bentley Motors in Crewe, where he works as a capacity planner, last week and plans to arrive in Le Mans on Wednesday, prior to the Le Mans 24 Hour race on June 15 and 16.

He has so far raised nearly £5,000 towards his £13,000 target and is appealing for online donations to help save the lives of young people in Shropshire by screening them for heart conditions.

Harry’s epic 1,000 kilometre Tour-du-Mans ride is being sponsored by award-winning, Shrewsbury-based caravan and motorhome dealership Salop Leisure and Swift Group.

Salop Leisure is the current Swift UK Dealer of the Year and the companies are collaborating to organise a Summer Showcase Weekend on at Emstrey, Shrewsbury, this weekend.

“This year marks the 15th time I have attended the Le Mans 24 Hours and it’s also the 100th anniversary of the first victory for a Bentley motor vehicle at the endurance race,” explained Harry. “To celebrate both milestones, I am taking on my own feat of endurance!

“I am raising money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), a charity that I believe does incredibly important work, providing ECG heart screenings for young people. Every week in the UK, at least 12 apparently fit and healthy young people die of undiagnosed cardiac conditions.”

He explained that his elder brother’s best friend, Matthew Dewhurst, died at the age of 17 whilst playing rugby in 2012 and his own friend, Josh Downie, a talented cricketer, also died in a similar way of an undiagnosed heart condition in 2021.

“By supporting me with a donation, donors can help contribute to the work of CRY in reducing the frequency of young sudden cardiac deaths,” said Harry. “The funds raised by my ride will be donated to the Aaron Dixon Memorial Fund, which will allow for two screening days in North Shropshire, in early 2025.

“These screening days will either give young people peace of mind that they have no underlying issues or they will identify issues and provide access to the resources they require to continue to live a long and fulfilling life. By supporting CRY, donors will help save young lives from any potentially fatal cardiac conditions.”

Salop Leisure’s senior marketing consultant Mark Hooper said: “It’s great to be able to support Harry on his journey for such a great cause.”

You can sponsor Harry at https://www.justgiving.com/page/harry-chandler-tour-du-mans