Shrewsbury goes green with range of eco events

Great Big Green Week is a national campaign running from today to June 16, with Shrewsbury Town Council coordinating activities across the town.

The centrepiece will be the Climate Change Fair, taking place in The Square on Wednesday, June 12, when a variety of organisations will be on hand to share information and provide activities.

The fair will run from 11am to 3pm and people are being encouraged to go along and get involved.

Amanda Spencer, deputy town clerk, said: “We are delighted with the range of events taking place across the week, involving a wide variety of people and organisations.

“We are really looking forward to the climate change fair on Wednesday (June 12), which will provide a great range of interactive activities and information.

“We will have stalls from the likes of Friends of the Earth, Shropshire Wildlife Trust and The Marches Energy Agency, along with our youth service, Young Shrewsbury, who will be talking about how young people are helping to tackle climate change.

“We hope lots of people will come along to browse the stalls and learn more about these important issues.

“There will also be an opportunity for people to visit both the Quarry and Burrs Field on this day to see for themselves what the town council is doing to tackle climate change. Please do come along.”

Other events taking place in Shrewsbury during Great Big Green Week include a volunteer work party at Lyth Hill nature reserve on Tuesday, July 11, where people will be invited to help with activities like planting, shrub clearance, path and gate maintenance and wildflower management.

For children aged five and under, there is a Mini Mammoths session at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery on Friday, June 14, which will involve a nature hunt and seed planting.

The week will be rounded off with the Kidical Mass Shrewsbury Family Bike Ride on Sunday, June 16, a family-friendly, fun and slow paced bike ride.

Anyone interested can join the fun starting by the William Clement Memorial in The Quarry at 10am.

For more information about all of the events, visit https://greatbiggreenweek.com/