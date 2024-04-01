Crash on A49 near Shrewsbury - firefighters sent to the scene

The incident took place at Main Road, Dorrington at around 7.30am.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.34am on Monday, April 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Church Stretton.

The AA's traffic website is displaying no delays or road closures in the area.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for a comment.