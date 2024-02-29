Met Office issues weather warning for Shropshire

The 'yellow' warning for rain comes into force at midnight, and lasts until 3pm on Friday, covering Powys and large areas of Shropshire, including Shrewsbury, Oswestry, and Ludlow – although Telford, Bridgnorth, Wem and Whitchurch may escape the worst.

It warns of "further rain", and "some disruption", adding that it is likely to affect transport and journeys across the region.

In the update the MET Office says "bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer," and adds "spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer".

