Shropshire Council given £2.5m to help the homeless

Shropshire Council said the funding had come from two separate grants

Shropshire Council said a total £1.4m has been awarded to provide substance misuse treatment and support services for rough sleepers and people at risk of rough sleeping.

The money is part of the Rough Sleepers Drug and Alcohol Treatment Grant provided by the Office of Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID).

The funding will support the county in meeting the intended outcomes of the national drug strategy by helping to reduce drug-related deaths, reducing alcohol-related hospital admissions and increasing the number of successful individuals in treatment.

The grant will be used to develop a multi-agency team (MDT) to provide holistic wrap-around support and drug and alcohol treatment for rough sleepers and those at risk of rough sleeping across the county.

It is being implemented via Shropshire Council in partnership with Shropshire Recovery Partnership, the Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust (MPFT), Connexus, The Shrewsbury Ark and Intuitive Thinking Skills.

The Government has pledged an extra investment of up to £186.5 million to expand the services to more than 20 areas, including Shropshire.

A further £1.1m has been awarded to address any issues that are preventing those rough sleeping from moving into accommodation, and to help in finding pathways into permanent accommodation with support to ensure that the accommodation is sustained.

The award is provided to fund services over a three-year period, supporting the Government’s Rough Sleeping Initiative 2022-25.

The council said assistance will be tailored to the needs of each individual and will look to develop a support plan addressing health, mental health, substance abuse, family connections, as well as work to develop a pathway into accommodation.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “We know how important it is to focus on the root causes of rough sleeping in order to break the cycle. It is crucial that we support the most vulnerable people in our society and this money will allow us to do just that.