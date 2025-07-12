Historic former Shrewsbury church hall could become 'generous townhouses' under new plans

The scheme submitted to Shropshire Council this week would see St Mary's Church Hall in Shrewsbury converted into "three generous townhouses" - having previously been used as an office for an architects firm.

The distinctive red brick building will be a familiar sight to Shrewsbury residents, sitting at the corner of a popular thoroughfare between St Mary’s Court and St Mary’s Place in the town centre, within the town's conservation area.

The former church hall building has variously been pressed into use as a dance studio and as a record archive for Shrewsbury and Atcham Borough Council, but was purchased in 1982 by architect firm Arrol and Snell, which then converted the building into offices.

St Mary's Hall, Shrewsbury. Photo: Jaggery/Geograph

The firm is now set to relocate after more than 40 years, and applicant No 83 Properties Ltd has lodged an application with Shropshire Council for approval to convert the "redundant" building for residential use.

"Due to relocation, the office space will now be redundant. The owner has taken this opportunity to redevelop the building and convert it into three generous townhouses," said a statement submitted with the application.

"The alterations to the exterior will enhance the character of the building by retaining the existing features and reinstating features previously removed, the appropriate joinery and aesthetics will be implemented to enhance the features of the Georgian building and the hall within the conservation area.

"The existing site is situated in the town centre of Shrewsbury which offers a safe and convenient location. Both walking and cycling are actively encouraged due to the infrastructure which includes pedestrian-friendly streets and dedicated cycle lanes. Public transport is readily available: both bus and train stations are located within a short walk from the property."

According to the application, an area of land off St Mary's Place has also been purchased by the building owner to provide parking for the properties.

The late 19th-century building is believed to have been designed by Shrewsbury architect AE Lloyd Oswell, who was also the architect for a former nurses home nearby, and other notable buildings within Shrewsbury, including the former Royal Insurance building on the corner of the High Street.

The application will be decided by Shropshire Council after the end of the consultation period next month.

The application can be viewed online via the council's planning portal using reference 25/02561/PA3MA.